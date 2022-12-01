Thailand eVisa on arrival from India jumps seven times

Thailand eVisa on arrival from India jumps seven times1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
- Recently, the Royal Thai Embassy in India advised Indian travellers to obtain visas in advance to avoid long queues, when arriving in Thailand
Indians travelling to Thailand under the e-visa facility have jumped over seven times in 2022, according to a report by VFS Global.
The outsourcing and technology services company said it has observed a steady increase in demand for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India.
"Between March 2022 (when the Indian government restarted scheduled international flights) and October 2022, applications increased by seven times," VFS Global said.
Recently, the Royal Thai Embassy in India advised Indian travellers to obtain visas in advance to avoid long queues, when arriving in Thailand.
Noel Swain, COO - Passport, eVisa, and I&CS, VFS Global said the growth in e-Visa on Arrival is a sign of change in customers' preference towards seamless digital services. "This service enables faster clearance of immigration upon arrival in Thailand through dedicated counters at major airports in Thailand," Swain said.
Thailand opened its border after the Covid-19 pandemic to international visitors. The Thai ambassador said there is an increasing number of people working at the airport to facilitate the travel of visitors.
According to Thailand's government, Thailand received 3.78 million tourists between January and August this year.
Since Thailand's economy is dependent on tourism, Pattarat said he has ordered to increase in the staff at the airport to deal with long queues of on-arrival visa applicants.
