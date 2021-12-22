As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus surge, Thailand on Wednesday said it has altered the entry rules for Indian travellers entering the southeast Asian country for entry points apart from Phuket.

"We are happy to welcome Indians to Thailand. However, we have just altered the entry rules for people entering our country from different entry points except for Phuket. The step comes in after the rise in new variant (Omicron) cases," said Cholada Siddhivarn, Mumbai office director of Tourism Authority of Thailand.

She said Thailand believed that it is better to take necessary precautions while the country still is ready to welcome travellers from different parts of the world.

According to a statement, Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered a temporary suspension of the Thailand Pass for all new test-and-go and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), effective from 22 December.

However, Phuket remains open for Indians under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. In this programme, travellers will only need to do a PCR test and wait in the hotel until the result is received.

If tested negative, they can then move around in Phuket and after the second RT-PCR test, done on the fifth or the sixth day, they can travel to other parts of Thailand.

“The TAT India team will work closely with the travel trade partners to assist them with client queries and help them serve the clients better," read the statement.

The country had earlier on Tuesday reinstated its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrapped a quarantine waiver.

The decision to halt Thailand's "Test and Go" waiver means visitors will have to undergo hotel quarantine, which ranges between 7 to 10 days.

The announcement came a day after Thailand reported the first case of local transmission of the Omicron variant.

It also came weeks after Thailand reopened to foreign visitors in November, ending nearly 18 months of strict entry policies that contributed to a collapse in tourism, a key industry and economic driver that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

With inputs from agencies.

