Thailand-Cambodia clashes: MEA urges ‘end to hostilities’; issues helpline numbers for Indian travellers

The deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day on Saturday, with residents of the bordering villages fled to safer locations to escape the fighting.

India on Saturday issued an advisory, asking its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas. "In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy in Cambodia said in an X post.

Later on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand.

“India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation,” the MEA statement said.

The ministry also advised Indian travellers in the region to contact the Indian Embassies in the two countries for any assistance. Below are the helpline numbers:

Embassy of India in Bangkok, Thailand:

+66 61 881 9218 (for WhatsApp calls as well) Embassy of India in Phnom Penh, Cambodia:

+855 92 881 676 (for WhatsApp calls as well) Fighting continues between Thailand, Cambodia as death toll mounts Both countries traded fresh accusations on Saturday as deadly border clashes continued, leaving at least 33 dead and more than 1,68,000 displaced. Even as international pressure to reach a ceasefire mounted on both countries, artillery fire and gunshots were reported near several border villages.

According to an AP report, Saturday's fresh attacks have expanded the area of the fighting that flared again on Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Officials of both the countries have claimed to have acted in retaliation.

Both countries have also recalled their ambassadors as Thailand closed its northeastern border crossings with Cambodia.

Cambodian authorities reported on Saturday 12 new deaths, bringing its toll to 13, while Thai officials said a soldier was killed, raising the deaths to 20, mostly civilians, the AP report said.

What is the Thailand-Cambodia conflict about? Thailand and Cambodia are locked in a bitter dispute over the Emerald Triangle, a border region where the two countries meet Laos. The area is home to several ancient temples, including the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, near which clashes broke out early Thursday.

The ancient Preah Vihear temple in Cambodia has also been the site of some of the most prominent and violent past conflicts between the countries.

Prasat Preah Vihear and Prasat Ta Muen Thom, both Khmer-era Hindu temples about 95 miles apart, are two of the key sites where tensions flared on Thursday.

Prasat Ta Muen Thom is reportedly on the Thai side of the border, and Prasat Preah Vihear is on the Cambodian side of the border. Both countries claim ownership of these disputed sites.