Thakur added that India is the 3rd startup country in the world. “The universities and educational institutions should upgrade the sports infrastructure and the youth to actively participate in Fit India Movement stressing upon ‘Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’ to be fit and healthy. A Youth conference will also be there as a part of G-20 Presidency of India programmes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}