Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur called upon the youth to embrace new technology, make strong network, skill, up-skill and re-skill themselves as a growth engine of the country as India is the growth engine of the world.
Addressing the convocation at Om Sterling Global University, the minister said that holistic learning experience through multidisciplinary approach via New Education Policy (NEP) as education is the backbone for the development of the country.
Thakur added that India is the 3rd startup country in the world. “The universities and educational institutions should upgrade the sports infrastructure and the youth to actively participate in Fit India Movement stressing upon ‘Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’ to be fit and healthy. A Youth conference will also be there as a part of G-20 Presidency of India programmes."
He said that the 750 ‘Yuva Samvad’ are being organized in the country.
During the convocation ceremony, 815 students were awarded degree, diploma; 184 students of 15 undergraduate courses and 426 students of 59 post graduate courses awarded degrees respectively.
Apart from this, 178 students of 14 diploma courses awarded diplomas. Gold medals were given to 3 students of different departments and merit certificates given to 8 students for their excellent performance in studies.
Thakur also inaugurated a Community Radio Station 90.0 ‘Bhavyavani’, established at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Om Sterling Global University. The station also broadcast the minister’s address at the function.
The union minister also visited Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio Stations at Hisar and reviewed their functioning.
