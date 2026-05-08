'Thalapathy' Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow. Check who's backing TVK and who isn't

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay is poised to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his debutant political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured crucial support from key political allies and crossed the required majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

The development comes after Vijay met acting Governor of Tamil Nadu Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Governor was not convinced with numbers in support of Vijay in earlier two meetings.

The TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, had fallen short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government independently. However, with the support of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the party has successfully crossed the majority threshold.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Thalapathy Vijay's TVK secure enough support to form the government in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite emerging as the single-largest party, fell short of the majority mark. They secured crucial support from the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to cross the required threshold. 2 Why did the Congress break its alliance with the DMK to support Vijay's TVK? ⌵ The Congress cited that forming and breaking alliances is natural in politics, recalling a past instance where the DMK expelled them from an alliance. While the Congress's move drew criticism from INDIA bloc partners, other DMK allies like CPI, CPI(M), and VCK also extended support to TVK after discussions. 3 What is the role of the Governor in government formation when there's a fractured mandate, according to the Sarkaria Commission? ⌵ The Sarkaria Commission Report suggests that if no single party has an absolute majority, the Governor should select a Chief Minister from pre-election alliances, then the largest single party with support, followed by post-electoral coalitions. The Governor should invite the leader of the party commanding a majority or the single-largest party/group to form the government. 4 How many seats does TVK have, and what is the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats, making the majority mark 118. TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, and after Vijay vacates one of the two seats he won, their effective strength becomes 107. With support from allies, they aim to cross the majority threshold. 5 Have there been instances where parties formed governments without a clear majority in India? ⌵ Yes, there have been instances in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka where Governors invited parties to form governments despite lacking a clear majority. At the Centre, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also invited to form the government as the single-largest party despite not having an outright majority.

The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, which won 2 seats each, extended their support to TVK, taking the tally of the party to the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly, along with the 5 seats from Congress.

CPI State Secretary Veerapandian said the Left parties have given their support of 6 MLAs to Vijay's TVK as it is their ‘demoractic duty’. “TVK is the single-largest party. It needs 6 MLAs to form the Govt. We have given 6 MLAs of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We have given our support; it is our democratic duty. This is a people's democracy. We will stand with democracy, we will stand with people,” he told nes agencies.

Earlier, the CPI (M), in an official letter, conveyed its "support" to TVK for the purpose of forming a government in the state, while CPI extended "conditional support" to the Vijay-led party in favour of "stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu."

Fractured Mandate Despite emerging as the single-largest in the Assembly elections, TVK recieved a fractured mandate of 108, falling short of 10 seats to clear the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

TVK president and actor Vijay contested in two constituencies and won both. He is expected to resign in Trichy and continue as MLA from Chennai Perambur assembly constituency. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 117.

The Congress, with its 5 seats, extending partnership to TVK, ending a years-old alliance with DMK, took the TVK's tally to 112.

Ending DMK-AIADMK rule The results of the Tamil Nadu elections, conducted in a single phase on April 23, witnessed the historic emergence of a party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'.

However, since Independence, in every Assembly election, either the Congress, DMK, or AIADMK has secured a clear majority and formed the government independently. For the first time in Tamil Nadu's history, no party reached the majority mark of 118 seats.

Nevertheless, while some crushed over Thalapathy, others saw an image of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in him; overall, Vijay's political debut has been nothing short of spectacular in the state politics.

The time shall now unveil what the tenure of Vijay as Chief Minister means for Tamil Nadu.

Here is the party-wise allocation as Vijay is set to take oath tomorrow at 11 am in Chennai

Assembly Seats in Tamil Nadu: 134

Majority Mark: 118

Vijay+Others TVK: 107 (excluding one of two seats won by Vijay).

Congress: 5

CPI: 2

CPIM: 2

IUML: 2

VCK: 2

TOTAL Supporting Vijay: 120

Opposition DMK: 59

AIADMK: 47

BJP: I

PMK: 4

DMDK: 1

TVK is the single-largest party. It needs 6 MLAs to form the Govt. We have given our support; it is our democratic duty.

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