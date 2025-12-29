Thalapathy Vijay's arrival at Chennai airport met with ‘negligence or ignorance?’ — Internet asks what went wrong in TN

Thalapathy Vijay's arrival at Chennai Airport on Sunday night was met with overwhelming gathering of fans. The 51-year-old actor tripped and fell after being mobbed by massive crowd following his return from Malaysia. Social media user expressed concern over security arrangements in Tamil Nadu compared to the tight security he experienced overseas.

Disappointed over the lack of adequate protection for the Tamil super star, netizens questioned the authorities over lax security arrangements. A user wrote, "Malaysia managed 1 lakh+ crowd with tight security for #ThalapathyVijay. But in TN, our own state couldn’t even ensure basic security.😒. Is this negligence or ignorance? He deserves proper Z+ security.🙏🏻@GenturSecurity. To the media: You know Thalapathy won’t meet press without prior announcement.. Then why rush him this hard?"

Another user remarked, “If State and Central Police cannot guarantee protection, alternatives must. @GenturSecurity must have been deployed today and from this point, Vijay’s safety will be firmly in our own hands! What if someone stabbed at the crowd. Such a poor management puts life at risk.”

Seeking demand for Gentur Security, a user stated, “TVK Chief Vijay Who is Not Only Political Leader He is One Of The Superstar in Indian Film Industry #YSecurity is Not Enough.Please Increase High level Security to Our Vijay Anna @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice #CRPF #CAPF @GenturSecurity. Our State TN Govt is Totally Failed.”

A fourth comment read, "Thalapathy Vijay’s security really very poor 🥺Who is responsible for this lapse? Fans are concerned. The world is watching. Please prioritise his safety."

A fifth user stated, “1.1 lakh fans in #Malaysia - Nothing happened. 1000 fans in India - Chaos at the airport, even Vijay Thalapathy couldn’t escape the crowd! 😳Fans’ craze or a security failure?”

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief was mobbed by a huge crowd of fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of their star. Security arrangement seemed deplorable as Jana Nayagan star stumbled and fell while trying to get into his car.

The actor-turned-politician had arrived in India following the Jana Nayagan audio launch event. Malasia successfully hosted the grand, highly anticipated event at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on 27 December which drew massive crowd. Nearly one lakh fans turned up at the stadium due to which it entered the Malaysian Book of Records.

TVK leader set for last film of his career — Jana Nayagan The Tamil cinema icon, whose real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, will be last seen in Jana Nayagan, said to be his swansong, titled Jan Neta in Hindi. The renowned actor, with a massive fan and an entertainment industry career spanning 3 decades, announced his political innings last year with the launch of the TVK political party.