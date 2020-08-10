A fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Monday. No casualty was reported, he said.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 pm on Sunday in the office of a printing services company on the ground floor of the building in Press Bazar locality and spread to its upper floors, the official said.

Printing material kept in the premises led to rapid spread of the blaze, Ulhasnagar Municipal Council's disaster cell chief Balasaheb Netke said.

Five fire engines of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot. Two fire engines each of the Kalyan and Ambernath civic bodies were also pressed into service.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8.30 am on Monday, the fire official said.

A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, Netke said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via