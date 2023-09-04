comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 09:44:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 3.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.75 -0.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569 -0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.9 0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 418.1 0.5%
Business News/ News / India/  Thane: Moving car gets caught on fire at Mumbra Bypass road, all seven occupants pulled out safely
Back

A moving car caught fire on Thane's Mumbra bypass road on Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI. Firefighters reached the accident spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident. 

OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App