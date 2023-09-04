Thane: Moving car gets caught on fire at Mumbra Bypass road, all seven occupants pulled out safely1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
A moving car caught fire on the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharahtra's Thane, an official said on Monday.
A moving car caught fire on Thane's Mumbra bypass road on Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI. Firefighters reached the accident spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident.
