Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Thane: Moving car gets caught on fire at Mumbra Bypass road, all seven occupants pulled out safely

Thane: Moving car gets caught on fire at Mumbra Bypass road, all seven occupants pulled out safely

1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint

A moving car caught fire on the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharahtra's Thane, an official said on Monday.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident.

A moving car caught fire on Thane's Mumbra bypass road on Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI. Firefighters reached the accident spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident.

Thane Municipal Corporation officials have confirmed that all seven occupants of the car including two women and three children were pulled out safely while the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.