A moving car caught fire on Thane's Mumbra bypass road on Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI. Firefighters reached the accident spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident.
Thane Municipal Corporation officials have confirmed that all seven occupants of the car including two women and three children were pulled out safely while the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
