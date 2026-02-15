Thane news: 40 two-wheelers destroyed as fire breaks out at basement parking of Dombivli residential building

Five individuals sustained injuries and 40 two-wheelers were destroyed during a fire in a residential building's basement parking in Maharashtra's Thane district early Sunday morning.

The blaze erupted within the lower-level parking area of a residential complex in the Sagaon locality of Dombivli around 4 am, according to authorities.

One woman suffered burn wounds, while a man was injured after leaping from a first floor apartment to escape; three other residents incurred minor injuries, Namdeo Chowdhary, chief fire officer for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, told PTI.

The victims, all of whom lived on the building's first floor, are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital, he added.

At least 40 two-wheelers stationed in the basement were completely incinerated by the flames, the official noted.

Two fire tenders were dispatched immediately to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze within one hour.

Chowdhary said that the specific cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Fire at multi-storey building in Kolkata A blaze erupted in a multi-storey building in south Kolkata's Haridevpur area on Sunday, reported PTI.

The fire, which broke out in the apartment complex at 10.40 am, was doused by five fire tenders by noon. There are no reports of any injury.

Disaster management and civil emergency services personnel also reached the spot and took steps to prevent the blaze from spreading to the adjacent flats.

The fire was confined to a single flat on the fifth floor and did not spread to other parts of the building, the official said.

The flat residents were not present inside when the blaze erupted as they had gone to a nearby temple to offer puja, he said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, he added.

Kerala: Car catches fire; five Ayyappa devotees escape unharmed A moving car caught fire at Kuttikanam on Sunday, and five Ayyappa devotees travelling in it escaped unharmed, reported PTI.

The Peerumade fire station received a distress call at around 4.30 pm reporting a car on fire, officials said.

Two fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes and extinguished the blaze, an official added.

The vehicle had five passengers, all natives of Tamil Nadu, returning from a visit to the Sabarimala temple.

On noticing smoke from the car, the passengers immediately evacuated and escaped without injuries, officers said.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that engine overheating may have caused the fire.

A detailed investigation will be conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to determine the exact cause of the incident, Fire and Rescue Service officials said.

Fire at Yemen shopping mall kills one, injures 13 One person was killed and 13 were injured after a fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Marib, Yemen, on Sunday, state news agency Saba said.

The fire, which broke out after midnight on Saturday, destroyed the mall and damaged nearby shops, Saba added.