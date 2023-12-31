Thane news: At least 95 detained after raid at rave party, drugs seized
In a major crackdown, at least 95 youngsters were detained following a police raid at a rave party near a creek in Thane in the early hours of Sunday, Thane Police said
In a major crackdown, at least 95 youngsters were detained following a police raid at a rave party near a creek in Thane in the early hours of Sunday, Maharashtra police said, news agency PTI reported. This raid was conducted after the police received a tip-off about the rave party, officials said.
"Police are alert, and action is being taken. Drugs, including MD, have been recovered. A case has been registered. We have taken a resolution for a drug-free Mumbai, and strict action is being taken," India Today quoted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as saying.
The rave party was organised on a private plot, and the city police are yet to confirm whether money was charged illegally as the entry fee.
The latest information indicates that the people who attended the rave party were invited through social media by an event organizer, most likely to be a local from Thane.
The raid was conducted by officials of Crime Branch Unit V- Wagle Estate and Unit II Bhiwandi at a remote area near Vadavali Creek around 3 am, PTI reported.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police officials said.
