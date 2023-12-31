Thane news: At least 95 detained after raid at rave party, drugs seized

In a major crackdown, at least 95 youngsters were detained following a police raid at a rave party near a creek in Thane in the early hours of Sunday, Maharashtra police said, news agency PTI reported. This raid was conducted after the police received a tip-off about the rave party, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police have recovered 70 gm of charas, 0.41 gm of LSD, 2.10 gm of Ecstasy pills, 200 gm of ganja and alcohol from the scene, and also seized 21 motorcycles, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil told PTI, adding that the total value of the seizure was ₹8 lakh.

Also Read | New Year 2024: 5 key finance-related changes set for rollout from Jan 1 Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19), who had organised the rave party, have been detained, the police officer added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said the detained youngsters have been sent for medical tests and other formalities, adding that a large cache of drugs, narcotics and alcohol were seized from the venue.

"Police are alert, and action is being taken. Drugs, including MD, have been recovered. A case has been registered. We have taken a resolution for a drug-free Mumbai, and strict action is being taken," India Today quoted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as saying.

Also Read | Arvind Panagariya, ex-advisor to PM Modi, is India's new Finance Commission head The rave party was organised on a private plot, and the city police are yet to confirm whether money was charged illegally as the entry fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest information indicates that the people who attended the rave party were invited through social media by an event organizer, most likely to be a local from Thane.

Also Read | Housing sales in Gurugram up by 13% in 2023; 7-8% down in Noida, Greater Noida The raid was conducted by officials of Crime Branch Unit V- Wagle Estate and Unit II Bhiwandi at a remote area near Vadavali Creek around 3 am, PTI reported.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!