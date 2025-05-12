Watch: Fire breaks out at Richland complex in Bhiwandi, firefighters on scene, 15 godowns gutted

Thane warehouse fire: A massive fire broke out at 3 am at Richland Complex in the Vadpe village area of Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to multiple agency reports.

A video from the news agency ANI showed fire tenders at the scene attempting to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control by 9 a.m., Mahesh Patil, a fire official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), told PTI.

Watch Video: Thane Warehouse Fire, 15 Godowns Gutted

Thane Warehouse Fire: What We Know So Far… According to the PTI report, Patil said that at least 15 godowns, some of them containing petroleum products, were gutted in the early morning fire.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out in one godown and spread to the others around it.

“Flames could be spotted from a distance, and a foul smell emanated because of the burning of petroleum products,” as per another official, who spoke to PTI .

. Three fire engines were rushed into service, and controlled the flames by 9 am, Patil added. He said that cooling operations are underway.

Items stored in the warehouses included clothes, cosmetics, healthcare and petroleum products, among others.

Sources told PTI that the presence of petroleum products “aggravated the situation”.

Mumbai Fire Incidents: Pedder Road garments showroom, Andheri industrial estate Earlier on May 5, a massive Level-II fire erupted at Libbas garments showroom located at Nana Chowk on Pedder Road. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) fought to douse the fire, which had engulfed the electric wiring, electrical installations, and a stock of garments and clothes within the showroom.

Other agencies deployed in the rescue operations included BEST, the police, and the 108 ambulance services.

Prior to this, on May 2, a fire broke out at Jaferbhoy Industrial Estate, located on Makvana Road in the Marol area of suburban Andheri East. According to a civic official, there were no reports of injuries from the blaze that erupted around 10 pm.

According to the PTI report, the fire was confined to an industrial unit on the second floor of the three-story building. Eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to put out the fire.