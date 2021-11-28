Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Thane old-age home's 62 inmates test positive for coronavirus infection

Thane old-age home's 62 inmates test positive for coronavirus infection

Out of them, the results of 61 came out positive, he said, adding that another inmate had tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • All the affected persons have been admitted to a civil hospital in Thane, a senior health official confirmed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

THANE : On Sunday, sixty-two 'Matoshree' old age home, in Thane district of Maharashtra, tested positive for coronavirus infection,  a senior health official said on Sunday.

THANE : On Sunday, sixty-two 'Matoshree' old age home, in Thane district of Maharashtra, tested positive for coronavirus infection,  a senior health official said on Sunday.

All the affected persons have been admitted to a civil hospital in Thane, the official confirmed. 

All the affected persons have been admitted to a civil hospital in Thane, the official confirmed. 

Results come following complaints of ill-health by a couple of inmates. A team of doctors, on Saturday, had tested 109 inmates of the 'Matoshree' old age home located at  Khadavali in Bhiwandi taluka, district health officer Dr Manish Renge told PTI. 

Results come following complaints of ill-health by a couple of inmates. A team of doctors, on Saturday, had tested 109 inmates of the 'Matoshree' old age home located at  Khadavali in Bhiwandi taluka, district health officer Dr Manish Renge told PTI. 

Out of them, the results of 61 came out positive, he said, adding that another inmate had tested positive for the viral infection on Friday. 

Out of them, the results of 61 came out positive, he said, adding that another inmate had tested positive for the viral infection on Friday. 

These 62 inmates, all above 60 years of age, have been admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, the official said. Five relatives of some of these inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus and they too were admitted to the civil hospital, he said. 

These 62 inmates, all above 60 years of age, have been admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, the official said. Five relatives of some of these inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus and they too were admitted to the civil hospital, he said. 

The district administration was keeping a tab on the health of these inmates and taking due steps to check further spread of the infection, he added.  

The district administration was keeping a tab on the health of these inmates and taking due steps to check further spread of the infection, he added.  

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!