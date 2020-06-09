NEW DELHI : Unidentified persons allegedly decamped with an ATM containing over ₹17 lakh cash at Dahisar village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, the incident took place on Sunday night when some unidentified persons broke into an ATM kiosk and tried to open the machine, failing which they decamped with it, senior inspector Chandrakant Yadav of Shil Daighar police station said.

The machine contained cash to the tune of ₹17.96 lakh, he said, adding that the police were checking the CCTV footage from the scene to ascertain the identities of the accused.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe was underway, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

