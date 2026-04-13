Thane tragedy: 11 killed, two injured as van rams into cement mixer in Maharashtra

A van collided head-on with a cement mixer on a bridge in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday, killing eleven people and leaving two others critically injured, police said.
The accident occurred around 10:45 am on Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, according to a district rural police official, according to PTI.
The van was travelling from Kalyan to Murbad when it crashed into the oncoming cement mixer, the official added.
The two injured were rushed to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar, Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said. Among the victims, six have have been identified and the identification process continues, a senior police official mentioned.
The official said the victims included eight men and three women. Traffic on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar route was disrupted for a few hours following the accident, but the road has since been cleared, he added.
(This is a developing story. More to come)