Three days after a communal clash in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a few shops were reportedly vandalised in some areas of the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to police, unidentified persons vandalised some shops in Kashimira, Naya Nagar and Navghar areas of the district on Tuesday night.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified people in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video which went viral on social media showed some people on motorbikes throwing stones at the shops.

The police are maintaining a strict vigil in these areas and heavy security has been deployed to maintain law and order.

A flag march was also conducted on Tuesday in Naya Nagar area by the local police, State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Maharashtra Security Force. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the weekend, the Thane district has witnessed a number of attacks on commercial establishments and processions taken out to celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The police have arrested two persons following an attack on a procession in the district earlier this week.

On Sunday night, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in the Muslim-dominated Naya Nagar area in the district, following which 13 people were taken into custody by the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, some miscreants had pelted stones on a procession taken out in the Mira Road area of the district on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

On Tuesday, “illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar were demolished by the local civic body using bulldozers.

The action was taken a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had warned of strict action against rioters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police have appealed to the people not to pay heed to any provocative videos and warned that action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies)

