Thu Nov 30 2023 09:21:44
Thane: Water supply to be cut for 12 hours in these areas tomorrow. Details here

 Livemint

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has notified of a 12-hour water supply interruption in some parts of Thane on December 1 for repair work and maintenance

Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet to face water supply cut (HT_PRINT)Premium
Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet to face water supply cut (HT_PRINT)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday, November 29, notified of the upcoming interruption in water supply in some parts of Thane through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for 12 hours. Citing repair work and maintenance, TMC said the interruption would occur on December 1.

"Urgent repair work will be undertaken at Katai Naka on Barvi Gravity Channel through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Therefore, on Friday, December 01, 2023, in the Thane municipal area, 12.00 to Res. Water supply from MIDC will be stopped for 12 hours from 12.00." TMC said in a post in Marathi.

Also Read | Bharat Agri shares jump 13% on sanction of a Thane housing project

Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet are among the major areas affected by the 12-hour water cut, according to the report.

Additionally, TMC delivers water to areas under its jurisdiction, including Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada, Manpada, and Wagle Estate. After the water supply is restored, citizens should be aware that the water supply will be at low pressure for one to two days, according to a report by Mid Day.

Residents in the city have also been asked to conserve water and use it efficiently, the report further added.

Earlier this month, Vinod Pawar, Deputy engineer from the water department of Thane Municipal Corporation said, “Around 250 MLD of water is supplied daily from Bhatsa dam. Of 250 MLD of water, 115 MLD of water from STEM Authority, 135 MLD of water from MIDC, and 85 MLD of water from the TMC. There will be a reduction in the daily supply. Repairs are on in the air bladder pneumatic gate system," as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on March 22, 2023, presented a 4,370-crore budget for the financial year 2023-24, 1,071 crore more than the previous year, with no proposals for any tax hike, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST
