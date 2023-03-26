'Thank you CONgress', BJP leader Khushbu refuses to delete Modi Surname tweet2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:54 AM IST
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, in a 2018 tweet, criticized the prevalence of corruption among those with the Modi surname, suggesting that the word ‘Modi’ should be redefined as ‘corruption’.
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has been targeted by the Congress over her 2018 tweet critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that got Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail and disqualified from the Parliament.
