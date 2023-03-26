BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has been targeted by the Congress over her 2018 tweet critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that got Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail and disqualified from the Parliament.

Sundar hit back at the opposition party saying that she was speaking the ‘language of the leader’ then as she was told to do so and questioned its desperation.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, the BJP leader said, “I was in Congress party then and I was only performing my duty as the spokesperson of the Congress. This is the language we were supposed to speak and that is exactly what I was doing. I was following the party leader. This is his language."

"Not only does it show how desperate they (Congress party) are, but it exposes their level of ignorance on the issue they are raking up. I have never deleted any of the tweets on my timeline and I will not do so now," she said.

She asked “what are the Congress leaders trying to do by picking on me? Are they equating me to Rahul Gandhi?"

“Rahul Gandhi has stooped down to the level calling all Modis as thieves, I have only used the term 'Corruption'. The Congress party is incapable of seeing the difference. But if they have the guts, I challenge the Congress leaders to file a case against me and I will face them legally," she told PTI.

The BJP leader further pointed out that the Congress party never liked her appreciating the positive steps taken by the ruling BJP.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Sundar also said that Congress is ‘absolutely jobless’ and told the opposition party to take some more time and dig out a few more tweets.

“I will not delete my tweet. It’s out there. There are many more. Pls use your time, as CONgress is absolutely jobless, to dig out a few more," she tweeted.

BTW I like to see how the CONgress is putting me and @RahulGandhi on the same platform. I like the fact that I have earned enough name n respect to be at par with him, who claims to be the opp. Leader of the nation. Thank you CONgress. @INCIndia," she further wrote in a tweet.

The 2018 tweet of the National Commission for Women (NCW) member has gone viral and she has not deleted the post.

Sundar, also BJP national executive committee member who had quit the Congress party and joined the saffron organization in 2020 had posted a tweet in 2018 saying “...Let's change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better."

An actor who has acted in over 100 films, Khushbu Sundar initially joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and then switched over to the Congress party before joining the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)