he Indian Navy shed a video showing how they saved the Pakistani and Iranian crew members and captured the hijackers during an Anti-Piracy Operation. In the video, some crew members could be heard sharing their ordeal and thanking the Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates.

One of the crew members said, Somali pirates had hijacked them and tried to run away after seeing the Indian Navy coming to their rescue. "Somalis had held us since morning...then the Indian Navy came. Somali saw them. They were scared," another crew member said. After their recuse, the crew shouted, "Thank you, thank you hamara jaan bachaya (you saved our lives)."

The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra thwarted the piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals on Monday, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

The Indian Navy fired "warning shots" and carried out "aerial domination by ALH" to rescue fishing vessels Iman and Al Naeemi carrying 19 crew members.

"Having thwarted the Piracy attempt on FV Iman (with 17 Iranian Nationals), the warship (INS Sumitra) has carried out another successful anti-piracy op off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates," the Indian Navy had posted on X on Tuesday.

"INS Sumitra, post rescuing MV Iman, was again pressed into action to locate and intercept another Iranian flagged FV which had been boarded by pirates and her Crew taken hostage," the Navy added.