'Thank you, hamara jaan bachaya': Pakistani, Iranian crew thank Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates | WATCH
The Indian Navy fired “warning shots” and carried out “aerial domination using ALH” to rescue fishing vessels Iman and Al Naeemi carrying 19 crew members.
he Indian Navy shed a video showing how they saved the Pakistani and Iranian crew members and captured the hijackers during an Anti-Piracy Operation. In the video, some crew members could be heard sharing their ordeal and thanking the Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates.
The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra thwarted the piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals on Monday, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.
The Indian Navy fired "warning shots" and carried out "aerial domination by ALH" to rescue fishing vessels Iman and Al Naeemi carrying 19 crew members.
"Having thwarted the Piracy attempt on FV Iman (with 17 Iranian Nationals), the warship (INS Sumitra) has carried out another successful anti-piracy op off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates," the Indian Navy had posted on X on Tuesday.
"INS Sumitra, post rescuing MV Iman, was again pressed into action to locate and intercept another Iranian flagged FV which had been boarded by pirates and her Crew taken hostage," the Navy added.
A day later, on Wednesday, the Indian Navy released a video saying, "Indian Navy remains committed to #MaritimeSecurity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), in keeping with @PMOIndia's vision of #SAGAR.
"Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the #IOR are ensuring security against all #maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all nationalities," it said.
INS Sumitra, Indian Navy's indigenous Offshore Patrol Vessel had been deployed for Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden.
Earlier, the Indian Navy's mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, on January 18 addressed a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on the night of January 17.
