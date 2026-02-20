'Thank You, India!’: Macron signs off AI Summit visit with a warm note and video

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday concluded his India visit with a heartfelt note of gratitude, sharing highlights from his trip and underlining the growing strategic alignment between India and France—particularly in the fast-evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Taking to X, President Macron posted a video montage capturing moments from his visit, accompanied by a simple message: “Thank you, India!” The post quickly drew attention online, with users reacting to the warmth of the reception and the symbolism of strengthening India–France ties.

Check out post by French President here:

A key focus of Macron’s visit was the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where global leaders, policymakers and technology executives gathered to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and digital governance.

On the final day of his trip, Macron held a high-profile interaction with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, on the sidelines of the summit. Reflecting on the discussion, the French President wrote on X:

“Solutions to our digital challenges are not found on Google, but built with Google and all stakeholders. At the Delhi AI Summit, together with Sundar Pichai, we discussed the priorities of the French G7 Presidency. And I shared one message: Choose France!”

Sundar Pichai, in his own post, said he welcomed the exchange and highlighted France’s growing influence in the global technology landscape.

“With its leadership of the G7, France has a pivotal role to play in unlocking the opportunities of AI, and we are proud to be a partner,” he said.

Macron also met Alexandr Wang, chief AI officer at Meta, describing their interaction as productive and forward-looking.

“Constructive discussions with Alexandr Wang from Meta at the Delhi AI Summit. We discussed what France has to offer: talent, research, and data centres. In two words: Choose France!” he said.

The French President added that the talks also covered online safety for young users, including stricter age-based access norms on social media platforms.

“We also reviewed measures to protect young people on social media, in particular the proposal I support to ban access for those under 15. Good news: Meta is committed to moving forward with us,” he added.

Earlier, speaking about India–France ties, Macron said the bilateral relationship was at a historic high, with both nations keen to expand cooperation across technology, innovation and strategic sectors.

“And as for the bilateral relationship, I really believe it's at the highest point, and we want to do much more again because it's based on our relationship,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held bilateral talks with President Macron in New Delhi on Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit.

During his address at the event, Macron praised India’s digital transformation and described the country’s approach to technology governance as a global benchmark, signalling deeper collaboration on AI and emerging technologies.