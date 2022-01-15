In a surprise announcement, Virat Kohli on Saturday quit Test captaincy following the unexpected series defeat against South Africa. Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014. He had replaced MS Dhoni.

In a statement, Kohli said: "Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief."

This comes just a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.

Kohli had recently quit as T20 captain and was later sacked at ODI captain by the BCCI.

Kohli took the test team to unprecedented heights: BCCI

Moments after Kohli announced his decision, the BCCI congratulated the former captain for "his admirable leadership qualities". “BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins," the BCCI said on Twitter.

Test wins in Australia and England have been special: Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah too congratulated Kohli for his tremendous tensure. “Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special," he said.

Thank you for the memories, King!: Royal Challengers

IPL team Royal Challengers thanked the former captain for taking Indian cricket forward like only ‘he could have’. “You have been an inspiration and a leader par excellence. Thank you for taking Indian cricket forward like only you could have. Thank you for the memories, King! You’ll always be our Captain Kohli," the team, which Kohli captains in the shortest format, said.

You’ve been an inspiration and a leader par excellence. Thank you for taking Indian cricket forward like only you could have. 🙌🏻



Thank you for the memories, King! You’ll always be our Captain Kohli. 🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/M9n9Dl3iCq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 15, 2022

Former pacer Irfan Khan said: “Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli."

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.