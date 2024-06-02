The Central Railway on Sunday said it has completed widening work of platforms 5 and 6 at Thane. The CR shared details about the special block for infrastructure upgrade work at Thane station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said the platform 5/6 has been widened by 2-3 metres over a length of 587 metres. The Central Railway had initiated a 63-hour mega block at Thane railway station and a 36-hour special block at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Taking to X, previously Twitter, it said, Central Railway has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the complex and technologically challenging projects of widening Thane platform in a very limited time and extending platforms 10 and 11 to accommodate 24 coaches at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These major infrastructure upgrades will immensely benefit both suburban commuters and long-distance travelers. We are thankful and appreciate the unwavering support and spirit of Mumbaikars throughout this transformative endeavour."

Our commitment to further enhancing the quality of services for all Central Railway passengers remains steadfast, it added

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mega block began at midnight on May 30-31 (Thursday-Friday night). The platform widening project involved the use of 750 pre-cast hollow blocks and required the coordination of 400 workers, 20 teams and 10 contractors, a CR official said.

{With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!