‘Thank you Nirmala-ji’, Shashi Tharoor hails FM Sitharaman for restoring ‘faith in humanity’; here’s why2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
The child needed a medicine called Dinutuximab Beta (Qarziba), which is currently imported at a price of ₹10 lakh per vial.
Shashi Tharoor, on March 29, recounted a rare occasion when two political rivals united for a noble cause. The Lok Sabha MP shared an instance when he requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt certain life-saving drugs required by a cancer patient from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and thanked her for granting his request.
