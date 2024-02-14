‘Thank you, PM Modi’: Indian Navy veteran back home from Qatar, gives ‘complete credit’ to India govt for saving life
Captain Saurabh Vashisht, who was one of the eight Navy veterans freed by Qatar, has returned home to Dehradun. His family expressed relief and gratitude towards the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts in securing their release.
Captain Saurabh Vashisht’s family finally breathed a sigh of relief when the Navy veteran, one of the eight officers freed by Qatar, returned to his Dehradun home. His wife Mansa Vashisht remembered when External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had made her a promise.
“Complete credit goes to the Indian government for making the impossible possible," he added.
Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in UAE, travel to Qatar this week — Check full schedule, key details
He also said that he would not like to remember his earlier days in Qatar. “Let bygones be bygones. Now, I have to live a new life ahead. I’m thinking of that. I am overjoyed to be back with my parents, my wife and children," he said.
His father also expressed similar sentiments.
"When I got the first phone call, I disconnected it. Then the phone rang again in just a few seconds. Before I could say anything, he said he was Saurabh and asked me not to disconnect the call. He said he was calling from Delhi and he had come back with all his colleagues. There was no limit to our joy when we heard this at around 3 am in the morning," the Navy veteran's father said.
Allegations against Indian Navy officers
Eight Navy veterans form India were put in jail in Qatar in October 2022. They were accused of spying on a submarine project. In December 2023, a court in Qatar gave them the death penalty, but the exact reasons for this have not been shared openly. Qatar released the Indian Navy veterans on February 12, marking a major diplomatic triumph for India.
(With PTI inputs)
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!