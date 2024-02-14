Captain Saurabh Vashisht’s family finally breathed a sigh of relief when the Navy veteran, one of the eight officers freed by Qatar, returned to his Dehradun home. His wife Mansa Vashisht remembered when External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had made her a promise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Subramanian Swamy claims Shah Rukh Khan helped secure release of ex-Indian naval officers in Qatar, actor says this… "It is difficult for me to describe the time (when Captain Saurabh Vashisht was sentenced in Qatar). There was a lot of uncertainty. I was staying in Doha the whole time and was allowed to meet him for a very short time. When we met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, he made a promise back then to bring them all back and they (the government) kept their promise. I would like to thank the government for bringing my husband back," Captain Vashisht's wife told PTI.

Captain Vashisht's mother was overjoyed as well. "My happiness is boundless like the sea or the sky," she said.

Also Read: 'Looking forward to meet my brother…' PM Modi on his agenda for UAE visit Captain Saurabh Vashisht, on the other hand, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his direct involvement. He also felt grateful for the "benevolence of the Emir of Qatar".

“I was waiting eagerly for this day. Now that I’m standing in Dehradun, it’s all because of the personal intervention of PM Modi with the Qatar government, this day has come, and I am standing here in Dehradun with my family," said Captain Saurabh Vashisht.

"Complete credit goes to the Indian government for making the impossible possible," he added.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in UAE, travel to Qatar this week — Check full schedule, key details He also said that he would not like to remember his earlier days in Qatar. "Let bygones be bygones. Now, I have to live a new life ahead. I'm thinking of that. I am overjoyed to be back with my parents, my wife and children," he said.

His father also expressed similar sentiments.

"When I got the first phone call, I disconnected it. Then the phone rang again in just a few seconds. Before I could say anything, he said he was Saurabh and asked me not to disconnect the call. He said he was calling from Delhi and he had come back with all his colleagues. There was no limit to our joy when we heard this at around 3 am in the morning," the Navy veteran's father said.

Allegations against Indian Navy officers Eight Navy veterans form India were put in jail in Qatar in October 2022. They were accused of spying on a submarine project. In December 2023, a court in Qatar gave them the death penalty, but the exact reasons for this have not been shared openly. Qatar released the Indian Navy veterans on February 12, marking a major diplomatic triumph for India.

(With PTI inputs)

