'Thank you unknown men': Randeep Hooda on death of Sarabjit Singh's killer

Actor Randeep Hooda has hailed the death of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling it 'Karma', Hooda on the X platform wrote, "Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served".

Tamba who was killed by unknown gunmen on Sunday in Pakistan, Hooda thanked those killers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Thank you ‘Unknown Men’," the actor wrote.

Hooda played the lead role in Sarabjit Singh's biopic, directed by Omung Kumar. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai and Richa Chadha.

Hooda had also attended the last rites of Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur who died in 2022.

On Sunday, a group of unidentified gunmen shot bullets into Tamba's chest in Sanat Nagar, Lahore. The assailants came on a motorcycle to Tamba's residence and started gunfire.

The Lahore police have registered an FIR against two unidentified assailants on the complaint of Tamba's younger brother Junaid Sarfraz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2013, Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest at Jinnah Hospital Lahore after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates, including Tamba, inside Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Sarabjit Singh had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty. However, Singh's family in India maintained he was a victim of mistaken identity.

His sister Dalbir Kaur had fought a long battle to secure his release from Pakistan but failed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sarabjit Singh's daughter Swapandeep Kaur also reacted to the report of her father's killer shot dead by

gunmen. She told India Today, "At first, I felt satisfied, but then I thought that this was not justice. What we wanted was a trial to ascertain why my father was killed". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaur is blaming the Pakistan government was behind the murder of Tamba.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!