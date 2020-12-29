Thankful for overwhelming support, says country's youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran

The new mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 21-year-old Arya Rajendran , has said that she is thankful to leaders across the party lines for their overwhelming support.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Arya said that she would call Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and thank him for his support.

"Many leaders belonging to various parties extended their support including BJP and Congress. I didn't expect such an overwhelming response. I am thankful to them all and I will be a Mayor working for the welfare of all people," she added.

Arya had received congratulatory messages from leaders of all political parties and celebrities from across the country on being sworn-in as the youngest mayor on Monday. Shashi Tharoor, Rajanikanth and Mohanlal were among others who extended their wishes to the 21-year-old.

The latest to wish her is Sri Lankan Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa. He tweeted, "Congratulations to young Arya Rajendran for being elected the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Council in India. No doubt your success story will pave the way and inspire more youngsters, particularly women, to follow your path."

She said that youth and women empowerment will be her major focus as a new mayor.

"As a youngster, I have raised slogans for creating jobs for youngsters. Creation of jobs and promoting entrepreneurship among youths and women will be key areas. Also, welfare measures will be given due importance," she said.

Arya was elected as the youngest mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Monday.

