Thanks for recognising my hard work: Mohammed Shami on winning Arjuna award
Cricketer Mohammed Shami who received the Arjuna awards for his exemplary performance in Cricket was also among the sportsmen to receive honour
India's best-performing athletes were on 9 January conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Earlier on being declared as the recipient of the Arjuna Award, Mohammed Shami had said, "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award..."
Meawnhile, The Khel Ratna comes with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards include a cash prize of ₹15 lakh.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!