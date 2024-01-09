Thanks for recognising my hard work: Mohammed Shami on winning Arjuna award

India's best-performing athletes were on 9 January conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Shuttlers Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award for a breakout 2023, during which they won their maiden Asian Games gold, a first for India in badminton, while also clinching the Asian Championships title and the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title. Cricketer Mohammed Shami who received the Arjuna awards for his exemplary performance in Cricket was also among the sportsmen to receive honour.

Cricketer Mohammed Shami reacted after winning the Arjuna Award. Shami Shami posted on X,"Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI,team mates,my family, staff and big thanks to my fans..Thanks to recognise my hard work..I will always try to give my best to make my country proud…

Again thanks to everyone.."

Congratulations to others arjun award winners.