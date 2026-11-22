On November 22, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) formally thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trade body credited his appeal to limit gold purchases with helping traders avoid losses. In its letter, CTI said jewellers and investors who held off had protected their money.

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PM Modi made the appeal in May, asking people to avoid unnecessary gold purchases. He urged consumers to limit purchases for a year to conserve India’s foreign exchange reserves.

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The government also raised the import duty on gold from 6% to 15%. PM Modi later repeated his appeal in a video message on X. He said people told him that they had saved money after following his May appeal.

CTI said gold was priced at ₹1.90 crore per kg when the prime minister gave the advice. The chamber put the price at ₹1.25 crore per kg on November 22.

That works out to a drop of ₹65 lakh per kg using CTI’s figures. According to the chamber, jewellers often hold several months of stock. Those buying at the earlier price could have faced heavy losses, it argued.

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CTI said the appeal helped small traders who would buy and sell gold online or offline. It said stock market investors also avoided losses. According to CTI, some jewellers and traders who initially opposed the advice later supported it. The chamber thanked Modi on behalf of the trading community.

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“Mr Prime Minister, your advice helped protect the savings of lakhs of families. On behalf of CTI and the entire trading community, we thank you from the heart,” CTI wrote in its open letter.

Goodreturns reported Delhi’s 24-carat gold price at ₹15,250 per gram on May 9. That was a day before Modi’s appeal. The rate later fell to ₹12,523 per gram, down ₹2,727 from the May figure.

The chamber said cheaper gold was helping families buy jewellery during the wedding season. CTI put the number of weddings this season at 52 lakh.

Jeweller Ashish Gupta told Nikkei Asia that visits had fallen about 30% from last year. He said some customers who had previously bought 10-gram pieces were choosing 5-gram pieces instead.

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Gold import India’s gold imports fell 81% in September, according to Commerce and Industry Ministry data. Their value dropped to $1.8 billion from $9.6 billion in September last year. Between April and September, the value of gold imports fell 27.3% to $19.27 billion.

Economist NR Bhanumurthy pointed to higher import duty and a jump in international gold prices. He identified both as possible reasons for weaker demand.

CTI asked the government to continue guiding traders in the gold and silver markets. It said regular guidance could help protect these markets from speculation and hoarding. Chairman Brijesh Goyal and other CTI office bearers signed the letter.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.