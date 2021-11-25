Thanksgiving is marked as a national holiday on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States and is celebrated as the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

It is centred around the idea of being thankful for all we have and the people around us and is the beginning of the holiday season.

The annual celebration is believed to honour the harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people in 1621. However, the holiday has multiple legends and rituals attached to it.

On 3 October 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving to be celebrated on Thursday, 26 November. The holiday was annually proclaimed by every President thereafter.

However, after a joint resolution of Congress in 1941, President Franklin D Roosevelt issued a proclamation in 1942 designating the fourth Thursday in November (which is not always the last Thursday) as Thanksgiving Day.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, 25 November.

If you are observing this festival, here are some wishes, messages and greetings you can send to your family and friends.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May all the good things of life be yours throughout the coming year.

I hope you spend your Thanksgiving day surrounded by your favourite people and you get to enjoy your favourite food. Have a day full of peace, love and joy. Happy Thanksgiving!

November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember and to embrace those who enrich our lives. I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

We might be a crazy family, but I would never wish for it to be any other way. I am so deeply thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Have a joyous Thanksgiving!

May you enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving, a joyous holiday season and a healthy and happy New Year. Happy Thanksgiving!

I am so grateful that I have such an incredible family. Thank you so much for all the incredible things you have done for me. Happy Thanksgiving!

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.