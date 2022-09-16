Anand Mahindra made a special appeal to drivers after he came across a video of Mahindra Thar that easily drove across a flooded road in Bengaluru
Anand Mahindra made a special appeal to drivers after he came across a video of Mahindra Thar that easily drove across a flooded road in Bengaluru.
Although Mahindra expressed happiness that his company's vehicle could save the lives of passengers by not drowning them, he also requested people not to take "undue risk".
He wrote that "overconfidence should not lead to attempting hazardous exploits".
On Twitter, Mahindra Group chairman wrote, "I’m gratified that the car kept its passengers mobile & safe. Also grateful for our customer’s faith in our cars. But I worry about people taking undue risks. I appeal to customers that overconfidence should not lead to attempting hazardous exploits".
In a viral video, Mahindra Thar was seen wading through the water near Bellandur lake without getting any damage.
According to Cartoq, Thar comes with the ability to wade across 625mm of water. However, it is dangerous to drive on a flooded road as a strong water current can sweep the vehicle away. The electrical system of the vehicle can also malfunction. Water could go into the intake system of the vehicle, causing a hydrostatic lock, seizing the engine, and leaving the vehicle stuck.
A device called a snorkel allows vehicles to wade through deeper water. The device is fitted to the air intake of the vehicle. The Force Gurkha is a 4X4 vehicle that comes standard with a snorkel, gives it a water wading ability of about 700 mm.
Last week, life for many in Bengaluru was disrupted after five days of consecutive rainfall caused traffic snarls, widespread power cuts, and heavy floods submerged homes and roads.
Bengaluru floods:
With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping onto tractors to get to work.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Karnataka, the southern state that's home to Bengaluru, is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year. It has seen 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year.
While there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons, the most important weather system for the Indian subcontinent, are being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.
