Thar on railway tracks: Drunk Jaipur man’s stunt nearly turns fatal, video goes viral | Watch

The stunt went wrong when the man tried to get the vehicle off the tracks after seeing an approaching goods train.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 05:33 PM IST
A video grab of the incident. Photo: X
A video grab of the incident. Photo: X

In this social media age, where the pursuit of instant fame often overrides common sense, one man's reckless attempt to create a viral moment almost turned into tragedy.

On Monday, in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, an intoxicated man was arrested by police after he drove his SUV car, Mahindra Thar, on railway tracks, hoping to film a social media reel.

The stunt went wrong when the man tried to get the vehicle off the tracks after seeing an approaching goods train. The vehicle became stuck, and the oncoming goods train came dangerously close to colliding with it.

Luckily, the loco pilot's quick thinking and timely action helped prevent a disaster, as the train came to a halt just in time, and no one was hurt in the incident.

The man, who police said was drunk at the time of the incident, was seen in the viral video attempting to remove his SUV from the tracks with the help of some bystanders and police officers.

Watch video

According to reports, the man's reckless behaviour didn't stop there. Authorities allege he also struck three persons while trying to flee the scene.

The police were able to chase down the SUV, take the man into custody, and seize the Thar.

Thai tourist shot in Udaipur after molestation attempt

Meanwhile, in a separate and disturbing incident in Udaipur, four men were arrested after firing at a Thai woman who tried to resist a molestation attempt by one of them.

The 24-year-old victim, identified as Thank Chanok, is undergoing treatment for a bullet wound near her ribs at the Udaipur District Hospital and is now out of danger.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Gurjar (25), Akshay Khubchandani (25), Dhruv Suhalka (21), and Mahim Chaudhary (20), Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said on Monday.

According to the SP, Chanok was staying in a hotel in Udaipur with a female friend. Around 1:30 am on Saturday, she left the hotel alone under the pretext of meeting some friends, who took her to another hotel room for a liquor party.

When one of the men, Rahul Gurjar, tried to molest her, Chanok defended herself by biting him, the SP said. In retaliation, Gurjar allegedly shot at her with a country-made pistol, he added.

The four men, however, panicked and rushed the woman to a private hospital, where they left her and fled.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaThar on railway tracks: Drunk Jaipur man’s stunt nearly turns fatal, video goes viral | Watch

