Tharoor-led Indian delegation to raise Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ claim, cross-border terror with US vice president Vance
Summary
The Washington visit is part of a broader parliamentary outreach, with delegations travelling to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil to underline India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
New Delhi: A cross-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to meet US Vice President J.D. Vance in Washington on Thursday, two people familiar with the development said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story