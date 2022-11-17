That persistent cough could be Covid or lung cancer. Know about 4 major differences2 min read . 04:03 PM IST
- That immense cough you are going through could mean anything between a mild Covid-19 infection or the onset of Lung Cancer
That immense cough you are going through could mean anything between a mild Covid-19 infection or the onset of Lung Cancer. While both fatal diseases share similar symptoms, if detected and treated early on, they could save your life.
Coronavirus cases has not been completely eradicated from our world and therefore remains a considerable threat to the human existence. While countries like China has taken up strict rules under their Zero Covid Policy to combat the spread of the virus, the rest of the world is still facing marginally low Covid cases.
Lisa Jaques, lead cancer nurse at Perci Health, UK, has said how a patient can understand if the symptoms they are experiencing are Lung Cancer or Covid-19. Let's take a look.
In simple terms, a cancer that begins in the lungs and most often occurs in people who smoke, but not limited to them. In this cancer the lung tissue and cells swell up and begin to grow beyond control. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, accounting for almost 25% of all cancer deaths.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Most people who fall sick with Covid-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.
According to Jaques, similar symptoms between Covid-19 and lung cancer include:
-Cough
-Breathlessness
-Fatigue
-Recurrent chest infections
One might suddenly affected by Covid-19. While the symptoms of Covid-19 have been widely discussed, it has also been noted that beyond the classic symptoms, the signs dont always stick to respiratory issues.
Symptoms of Covid-19 include:
-High temperature
-A loss or change in sense of smell or taste
-Shortness of breath
-Feeling exhausted
-Body aches
-Headache
-Sore throat
-Blocked or runny nose
-Loss of appetite
-Diarrhea
-Feeling sick
Lung Cancer stars showing symptoms at a more advanced stages. These includes- new cough that doesn't go away, coughing up blood, even if it is a small amount, shortness of breath, chest pain, hoarseness, unexplained weight loss, pain in bones, headache.
This means that patients of Covid-19 will not necessarily experience blood in their cough, unexplained weight loss, pain in their bones and hoarseness. Covid-19 patients have the tendency to experience a plethora of symptoms depending on their body immunity level and other diseases as opposed to lung cancer patients.
