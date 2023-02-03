The 2023-24 union budget is employee-friendly: Jitendra Singh

The 2023-24 union budget is employee-friendly: Jitendra Singh1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
- Singh told the Postal Service delegation that their concerns will be looked into sympathetically and tried to address appropriately
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the budget 2023-24 presented by the Modi government is employee-friendly.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the budget 2023-24 presented by the Modi government is employee-friendly.
A delegation of Bharatiya Postal Employees Federation called on the minister to express happiness over announcements made in General Budget 2023-24 for taking care of every section of society including the middle class which comprises large number of govt employees.
A delegation of Bharatiya Postal Employees Federation called on the minister to express happiness over announcements made in General Budget 2023-24 for taking care of every section of society including the middle class which comprises large number of govt employees.
“The delegation gave a memorandum to the union minister, requesting his intervention in some of their service matters including timely promotions of Postal Service employees," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.
“The delegation gave a memorandum to the union minister, requesting his intervention in some of their service matters including timely promotions of Postal Service employees," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.
Singh told the Postal Service delegation that their concerns will be looked into sympathetically and tried to address appropriately.
Singh told the Postal Service delegation that their concerns will be looked into sympathetically and tried to address appropriately.
One of the main issues raised during the meeting by the delegation was denial of benefit of 3% increment under pay fixation rule, if an employee gets regular promotion after MACP.
One of the main issues raised during the meeting by the delegation was denial of benefit of 3% increment under pay fixation rule, if an employee gets regular promotion after MACP.
In July 2022, en-masse promotions of 8,000 government employees were done by DoPT in one go, removing decades-long stagnation. Orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) were issued after several rounds of high-level meetings in DoPT chaired by Singh.
In July 2022, en-masse promotions of 8,000 government employees were done by DoPT in one go, removing decades-long stagnation. Orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) were issued after several rounds of high-level meetings in DoPT chaired by Singh.
“Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 were from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS. The minister also held several rounds of meetings with delegations of Central Secretariat officials to thrash out the issue, as he considered that these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning," the ministry added.
“Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 were from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS. The minister also held several rounds of meetings with delegations of Central Secretariat officials to thrash out the issue, as he considered that these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning," the ministry added.