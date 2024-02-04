The ₹21.3 lakh crore tax demands that will elude the government
Summary
- The government has proposed closing small and old tax demands amounting to ₹3,500 crore. This will unclog the system, but there’s ₹21.3 lakh crore still pending, and much of it will never be recovered.
In her recent budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed withdrawing a range of small tax demands under dispute, dating back to 1962. Outstanding direct-tax demands up to ₹25,000 imposed before 2009-10 will be withdrawn, as will demands up to ₹10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15.