The aftermath of delayed central infra projects

While localized curbs delayed all projects, project implementing agencies have also ascribed the delays to factors such as the lack of infrastructure support and linkages, land acquisition delays, forest and environment clearances, delayed financing tie-ups, delayed tendering, law and order problems, inadequate manpower, delay in the finalization of detailed engineering, and change in scope of the project. Physical and financial capital and infrastructure is one of the six pillars of the budget proposal FY22 and the administrative ministries concerned need to review the projects and ensure that cost and time overruns are minimized.