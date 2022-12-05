The AI chatbot that has the whole world in a flutter2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 10:04 PM IST
The smart chatbot is keeping people glued by answering questions, writing code and poems, all with human-like sensitivity
AI-powered ChatGPT is rivalling even Fifa World Cup 2022 for social media eyeballs. The smart chatbot is keeping people glued by answering questions, writing code and poems, all with human-like sensitivity. Even Elon Musk and Chris Anderson are impressed. Here’s why: