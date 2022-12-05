The AI chatbot that has the whole world in a flutter

The third iteration of Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT-3) impressed many with its potential to write poems, articles, books, tweets, and even code like humans. It is trained to predict the next word on a large dataset of text, but GPT-3 can also generate untruthful and toxic comments, spread misinformation, spam, and write fraudulent academic essays. OpenAI is attempting to address these limitations to make it “more truthful and less toxic" with human supervision. OpenAI is a non-profit AI research company founded by Elon Musk (who resigned from the board but remained a co-chair) and others.