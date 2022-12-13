The airport jam: How it happened and what’s next2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Air traffic has been 1-7% above pre-covid levels of 4 lakh daily flyers for the past 10 days
As more passengers take to the skies, airports in India’s top cities—Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—are witnessing heavy traffic. However, these airports are capacity-constrained, leading to congestion and frayed nerves. Mint explains.