The airport jam: How it happened and what’s next

There are lengthy queues at airport entry, check-in counters, security, and immigration. There is crowding at baggage claim areas too. This is the result of an unexpected surge in demand for air travel because of the holiday season—the last two years saw muted demand during this period because of the pandemic. Air traffic has been 1-7% above pre-covid levels of 4 lakh daily flyers for the past 10 days. Consequently, the personnel strength of CISF at check-in, the number of X-Ray machines and automatic trays for security, as well as baggage belts, have fallen short in handling the demand.