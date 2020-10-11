The all-new Aadhaar PVC card gets fitted in wallet like ATM card. How to apply

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents required for various purposes, like government schemes, admission of the child. It is also used as an identity proof. Earlier, the Aadhaar card received at our postal address was very bulky and it was difficult to carry it. But now, UIDAI has allowed Aadhaar reprint on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card so that the Aadhaar card fits into the wallet like an ATM or debit card.

"Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet," UIDAI said in a tweet.

#AadhaarInYourWallet

Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.

Click on the link https://t.co/bzeFtgsIvR to order your Aadhaar PVC card. #OrderAadhaarOnline #AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/b2ebbOu30I — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 9, 2020

"You can now order the all-new Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, looks attractive, and has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext," UIDAI tweeted.

#AadhaarInYourWallet

You can now order the all-new Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, looks attractive, and has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext. To order, click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/FTNbOa5wE3 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 10, 2020

The all-new Aadhaar PVC card

PVC cards are called polyvinyl chloride cards. A PVC card is a plastic card on which the Aadhaar information is printed. A fee of ₹50 is charged for making this card.

How to apply for the all-new Aadhaar PVC card

1) Apply online on the official website of UIDAI.

2) In the 'My Aadhaar section', click on the 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'

3) Now, enter either the 12 digit Aadhaar number or the 16 digit virtual ID or the 28 digit EID.

4) Now, enter the security code or captcha you see in the picture.

5) Click Send OTP.

6) You will get an OTP on the registered mobile number.

7) Now, enter the OTP and submit it.

8) After submitting , you will have a preview of the PVC card in front of you.

9) Then you have to click on the payment option below. After doing this, you will be redirected to the payment page and you have to pay the fee.

10) Your Aadhaar PVC card will be ordered as soon as payment is made.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.