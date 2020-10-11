The all-new Aadhaar PVC card gets fitted in wallet like ATM card. How to apply

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents required for various purposes, like government schemes, admission of the child. It is also used as an identity proof. Earlier, the Aadhaar card received at our postal address was very bulky and it was difficult to carry it. But now, UIDAI has allowed Aadhaar reprint on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card so that the Aadhaar card fits into the wallet like an ATM or debit card.