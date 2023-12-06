The Archies film premiere in Mumbai was attended by several celebrities on Tuesday, December 5, garnering a lot of attention on internet. Two days before 'The Archies' releases on Netflix, a grand premiere of the film was hosted by the makers in Mumbai on December 5 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Who came to the premiere? Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan, AbRam, and his mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, to cheer for daughter Suhana Khan. Additionally, the star-studded premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies film was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and Rekha. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood was also cheered by the entire Bachchan family. Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's younger daughter, will also make her debut in the film industry.

What people said about The Archies?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned cheerleader for her brother Agastya Nanda, who is all set to make his acting debut with 'The Archies'.

She took to her Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures with him from their childhood days. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow"

Another throwback picture shows them posing together lovingly. "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior," she wrote.

Sujoy Ghosh, Indian film director and actor, took to social media X in support of The Archies, said, “I remain a hardcore zoya akhtar fan. the world she and reema and ayesha creates in the archies is soooo nice and the cast is impeccable. so good so good so good. i grew up on archies and this was happiness revisited. do see."