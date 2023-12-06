The Archies film premiere in Mumbai was attended by several celebrities on Tuesday, December 5, garnering a lot of attention on internet. Two days before 'The Archies' releases on Netflix, a grand premiere of the film was hosted by the makers in Mumbai on December 5 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who came to the premiere? Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan, AbRam, and his mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, to cheer for daughter Suhana Khan.

Additionally, the star-studded premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies film was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and Rekha. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's debut in Bollywood was also cheered by the entire Bachchan family. Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi's younger daughter, will also make her debut in the film industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What people said about The Archies? Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned cheerleader for her brother Agastya Nanda, who is all set to make his acting debut with 'The Archies'.

She took to her Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures with him from their childhood days. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow"

Another throwback picture shows them posing together lovingly. "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior," she wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sujoy Ghosh, Indian film director and actor, took to social media X in support of The Archies, said, “I remain a hardcore zoya akhtar fan. the world she and reema and ayesha creates in the archies is soooo nice and the cast is impeccable. so good so good so good. i grew up on archies and this was happiness revisited. do see."

Mamata Banerjee also shared that Shah Rukh Khan couldn't make it to KIFF2023 this year due to Suhana Khan's The Archies film premiere happening tonight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan missed attending the grand premier of Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' on Tuesday night due to her shoot schedule but she made sure to send best wishes to the whole team virtually. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a sweet note for 'The Archies' gang.

"Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone And my favourite Zoya ...Can't wait to watch..So sad to not be there - night shoots..This is only the beginning of an amazing ride," she wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday praised his daughter Suhana Khan's roller skating skills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on X during which a fan questioned him, "#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?"

To which he replied, "Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it."

"All of them are very good. They're really talented kids and very confident. Earlier, actors would have rough edges and gradually they would get polished and they would find their genre but these children come with a total chin up," Javed Akhtar told PTI in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This girl is an example of what a daughter of an intelligent, well-spoken and cultured father should be like," said a X user.

“Ohhhhh daddy @iamsrk is wearing a #TheArchie t-shirt to support his princess at the movie screening today 🥹 love this family, AbRam he looks very cute in a suit 🫢 and look at his pose just like his father," said another X user praising the Khan family.

Another X user appreciating Suhana Khan wrote, “Suhana Khan's dedication towards work is winning our heart!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

