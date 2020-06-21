The art of war and Sino-Indian business

20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, lost their lives that night in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in the worst Sino-Indian territorial clash in nearly half a century. The Chinese casualties were undisclosed. India says the violence was a direct result of a “premeditated" and “planned" action from the Chinese side that reflected an intent to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) incorrectly claims China has “always" had sovereignty over Galwan Valley and accuses India of violating the LAC. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to expect a “serious impact" on bilateral relations. Outside official circles, the forecast is bleaker. “It can take five to ten years for Sino-Indian ties to recover," estimates Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. “The damage is substantial.’’