The Bangladesh factor in India's onion export ban

During her visit to India in October last year after the onion export ban, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had said "Pyaaz leke thoda sa dikkat ho gaya hamare liye. Mujhe maloom nahin hain, aapne kyun pyaaz band kardiya. Thoda notice dene se achcha hota hum dusre desh se la sakte the. Achanak band kardiya aur ye hamare liye mushqil ban gaya. (We are facing some issues because of the ban on onion exports from India. I don’t know why you banned export of onions. It would have been better if you had alerted us in advance so that we could have sourced onions from other countries. You banned it suddenly and it became a problem for us)." Hasina had said in jest that she had asked her cook not to use onions in the kitchen.