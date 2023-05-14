Does India have room for a dairy behemoth?10 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Many cooperatives are struggling financially. But a pan-India mega brand will be hard to pull off
New Delhi: On an October morning in 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri, then Prime Minister of India, was engrossed in a conversation. He was looking to clear his doubts after spending the night at a farmer’s house in Anand, Gujarat. Shastri, after he was informed about the stellar performance of a local dairy cooperative, was keen to understand why it succeeded while scores of others across India failed. But after speaking to the residents of Ajarpura village in Anand district, Shastri was puzzled. The soil, rainfall and climate of Anand was nothing out of ordinary.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×