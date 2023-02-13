The big lithium find: Risks and rewards

The government, last Thursday, said it has found 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. This may be the seventh largest deposit of the rare element, accounting for roughly 5.7% of all the reserves in the world. They are also said to be of a higher grade—550 parts per million (ppm) against the average 220 ppm—making it highly lucrative, given how lithium prices have soared in the last few years. According to the International Energy Agency, lithium prices went up more than seven-fold between the start of 2021 and May 2022.